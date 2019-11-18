Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Grand Prarie native killed in line of duty – and family -honored on U.S. House floor

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. A fallen soldier from Grand Prairie was honored on the floor of the U.S. House Friday.

Dist. 4 U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) delivered a speech on the House floor honoring the life and service of Army Sgt. Joseph A. Richard III. He also highlighted the sacrifices of Gold Star families. Richard was killed in action in Baghdad, Iraq, on April 14, 2008.

“Sgt. Richard was deeply devoted to his family and his country,” said Johnson. “He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle who dedicated much of his life to ensuring his loved ones – and every single one of us – are able to enjoy the many freedoms we too often take for granted.

“To Mr. and Mrs. Richard, thank you for raising a hero,” he continued. “We will always work hard here in Congress to honor your sacrifice and the sacrifices all of our soldiers make.”

To watch Johnson’s full remarks, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories