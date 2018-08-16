Grand opening of M.A.K.G Radio, created by "Master Gee," is historic moment for New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) -

M.A.K.G, a radio station named after the late Derrick Broussard, also known as Master Gee, held it's grand opening August, 16. 2018 on Broussard's birthday.

M.A.K.G, are call letters meaning "Master Always Kicking Gee," and was created right before Broussard passed away in October 2017.

He was a 30-year veteran in the DJ world and now his family and community are keeping his dream alive.

"The sky is the limit. we're going to be one of the biggest radio stations on the FM dial," said Francelle Broussard, wife and CEO of M.A.K.G.

One year ago, Francelle Broussard embarked on this journey with her husband."He had that radio experience, but he always wanted to own his own radio station," she said.

Master Gee met Pastor Harolyn Ledet who helped his idea of forming a radio station come to fruition. "He took me under his wing and we started the process," said Pastor Ledet.

"She just told him look, you keep that and I'm going to start my own gospel radio station 24-hour. Oh my god, it's like from the club straight to the station," said Broussard.

Within weeks the station was broadcasting online with ministry and music. It's something many believe will have a great influence on a city that's been receiving negative attention.

"I just hope that it brings a positive vibe for New Iberia cause something like this is very much needed in New Iberia. Something positive," said DJ Kenny Beaux.

He grew up admiring Master Gee and now this station is providing opportunities for him. "This was always a dream of mine as well working at a radio station I love talking. I love music." Beaux added.

M.A.K.G. is now the first black women owned-radio station in the city. Broussard believes her husband was preparing her for this moment, all along.

"For him to start it off and knowing where his heart was. I couldn't let this go down the drain," she said.

Currently, the station is streaming online with national and international audiences. The staff plans to hit the FM dial real soon.

A celebration for the station is taking place Saturday, August 18 at 5 p.m. at the Mon Ami In Jeanerette.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing FrancelleAnthony@aol.com or calling 337-983-6160.