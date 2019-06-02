GRAND COTEAU: Students at the Academy of Sacred Heart participated in the Global Challenge week

Grand Coteau, La.(Academy of the Sacred Heart)– Students in grades 5-7 at the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy are participating in Global Challenge week, May 20-24. The Sacred Heart schools are the only schools in the Acadiana area to engage in this type of project. The unique weeklong interdisciplinary project engages students in applying higher-order thinking skills to focus in on specific problems and their own solutions to global issues. Forty-three Academy students and twenty-six Berchmans students are participating in projects in the Acadiana area that impact Access to Healthcare, Clean Water, Trash, Food Security/Hunger and Natural Disaster & Relief. The students have visited and volunteered at University Hospital & Clinics (UHC), Second Harvest Food Bank, St. Landry Parish Landfill, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and more.

The Global Challenge draws from the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and all of the projects the students can choose from include an aspect of those goals. Projects may include social media, design, or foreign language. They may create a new solution or improve upon existing programs.

Once students select their challenge problem, students gather teams and work time is incorporated into the curriculum of their regular courses such as social studies, mathematics, science, and language arts. Teachers oversee the teams and projects, but the students are self-directed and in charge of their own time to determine how they define and analyze the problem. Teachers observe and record work throughout the week.

Margaret Landry, Academy Middle School teacher, said, “We see Global Challenge Week as a great way for our students to become intellectually independent and follow their passions and unique talents to problem solve authentic world situations. It allows them to find their voice and research and advocate for a cause they can continue to pursue in our Upper School Honor’s Program.”

After a week of working in teams to research and create a solution, the student teams presented their projects to a panel of guest judges from the Acadiana community. One team from the Academy and one team from Berchmans was awarded a monetary donation to their cause.

At the Academy, for their research and ingenuity with regard to the California wild fires, the 1st place winners are:

Kate Adams, Annabelle Thompson, Beth Barra, Isabelle Callais, Lauren Wiltz

At Berchmans, for their research and ingenuity with regard to hunger in developing countries, the 1st place winners are:

Alex Blalock, Jackson Breaux, Landon Smith

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now