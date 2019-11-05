Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Grand Coteau man arrested on multiple drug charges after crashing vehicle into ditch

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Paulos Breaux (SLPSO)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Authorities said a 31-year-old Grand Coteau man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a ditch during a chase with deputies.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, narcotics agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on but the driver sped away. 

After a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle crashed into a ditch then fled on foot. 

Narcotic agents, patrol deputies, and officers with the Sunset Police Department were able to find the suspect a hiding in a field of tall grass, investigators said.

The suspect, identified as Jerome Breaux, was taken into custody after a short struggle, but no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, deputies found several narcotics in the the suspect’s vehicle, including cocaine, “crack” cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia (scales to weight the drugs for resale) and cash money, authorities said.

(SLPSO)

Breaux is facing the following charges:

  • Seven counts possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS
  • Two counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS
  • Two counts possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Two counts resisting and officer
  • Illegal window tint
  • Two counts no turn signals
  • Reckless operation flight from an officer

Anyone with information about drug activity is encouraged to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 (TIPS).  All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.     

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar