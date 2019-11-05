Grand Coteau man arrested on multiple drug charges after crashing vehicle into ditch

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Authorities said a 31-year-old Grand Coteau man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a ditch during a chase with deputies.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, narcotics agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on but the driver sped away.

After a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle crashed into a ditch then fled on foot.

Narcotic agents, patrol deputies, and officers with the Sunset Police Department were able to find the suspect a hiding in a field of tall grass, investigators said.

The suspect, identified as Jerome Breaux, was taken into custody after a short struggle, but no injuries were reported.

During the investigation, deputies found several narcotics in the the suspect’s vehicle, including cocaine, “crack” cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia (scales to weight the drugs for resale) and cash money, authorities said.

(SLPSO)

Breaux is facing the following charges:

Seven counts possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS

Two counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS

Two counts possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts resisting and officer

Illegal window tint

Two counts no turn signals

Reckless operation flight from an officer

Anyone with information about drug activity is encouraged to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 (TIPS). All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.