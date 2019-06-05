Governor’s Office of Homeland Security urges everyone to prepare for heavy rains this week

(GOHSEP Press Release)

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to prepare for heavy rainfall in portions of the state already dealing with elevated river levels.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicate a broad low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread showers.

Chances are low it will develop into a tropical depression, but the threat of heavy rainfall persists along Texas and Louisiana.

A NWS weather summary indicates southeast Texas and portions of southwest Louisiana will see the rains begin Wednesday.

South-central Louisiana will see the threat increase Thursday. Two to four inches of rain are expected, with locally higher amounts possible.

Tides in the impacted areas are also expected to be a foot to a foot and a half higher. “Many regions continue to deal with river flooding and heavy rains that could make those conditions become more dangerous,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.

“Hurricane season is here and some of the rains expected this week are associated with a tropical disturbance. We strongly urge everyone to check your supplies and review www.getagameplan.org for preparedness information. All tropical systems are potentially dangerous, but a threat while river levels are high could make things much worse. Elevated river levels are expected to last well into the summer. We need everyone to understand their role in preparedness. That includes being aware of the risks you face and knowing what steps to take before, during and after an event.

During a tropical event, the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and wind damage. It is important that you listen for crucial information from GOHSEP, other state agencies, local officials and your local weather experts.

A list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found on the www.getagameplan.org website. Here are some examples of what you and your family may need in the event you must evacuate or shelter in place:

 A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil

 One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

 A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications

 Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

 An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks

 Sanitation supplies  Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

 An extra pair of glasses

 Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

 Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

 Paper and pencil  Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

 Infant formula and diapers

 Pet food and extra water Find more tips on weather and preparedne

