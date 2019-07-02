Live Now
Governor tours local veteran owned barbershop, gets first ever face razor shave

Governor John Bel Edwards made two stops in Acadiana Tuesday.

Earlier, the Governor toured a veteran-owned small business.

Tight now, he’s at the public library in lafayette having a round-table discussion with lafayette parish teachers.
news ten’s renee allen has been traveling with him — she joins us live.

The governor made a point to stop at All American Barbering in Broussard — a veteran owned small business.

During the legislative session, the Governor worked to bring recognition to veteran owned businesses.

“Business people especially struggle to try to open and sustain and grow a business any advantage that they can get; any help is pretty significant.”

“And so you can go on there and tell them you’re in Broussard, Louisiana and you are looking for a barber shop and you are going to come up with this listing.

“And when they find out its a veteran owned business they want to come and they want to talk about their time in the military. We have something in common.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a straight razor on my face before, its good.”

