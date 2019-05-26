Governor John Bel Edwards requests federal assistance for flooding

Governor John Bel Edwards says this has been the wettest stretch on record for the lower Mississippi River Valley. Rivers levels have remained elevated for the past several months. This will likely lead to the opening of the Morganza Spillway, which would mark the third time it's been opened.

The governor issued a state of emergency because of the water levels on February 27 of this year.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now