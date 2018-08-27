Governor John Bel Edwards orders flags at half-staff through sunset Saturday to honor John McCain
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana public buildings will fly their American and state flags at half-staff to honor U.S. Sen. John McCain.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday he's ordered the lowering of the flags for seven days, until McCain is buried on Sunday. On Twitter, Louisiana's Democratic governor called the order "a small token of our appreciation for his life of service to this country."
McCain, a Republican from Arizona, died Saturday of brain cancer.
Several other states have made similar gestures for the senator.
