Governor John Bel Edwards has signed Louisiana’s operating budget.

The $30 billion budget starts July 1.

There are increases for public schools, colleges, early learning programs, health services, and public safety programs.

The foster care program is expanding. Tops will cover full college tuition for eligible students, Senior Citizen Centers are also getting more money.

Public school teachers are getting a $1k pay increase and shool support workers are getting $500 raises.

