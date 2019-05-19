Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks on Ville Platte recovery efforts from massive storm Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

UPDATE: Governor John Bel Edwards along with city and state agency officials held a news conference at 3:20 p.m. Sunday to outline the state’s recovery, response and restoration efforts following a massive storm that hit the area.

According to Governor Edwards, more than 6600 homes and businesses remain without power in the area.

He said three people had to be taken to local hospitals with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

All schools in Evangeline Parish will be closed Monday, however faculty, staff and administrators are expected to report for duty,

ORIGINAL: The governor is coming to the city of Ville Platte.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has confirmed with News 10 that Governor John Bel Edwards is enroute to the area from Shreveport.

She says Edwards and his staff will have to travel to the area by vehicle.

Unsafe weather conditions that would have normally permitted the Governor to fly to Ville Platte have been prohibited, she said.

He is expected to tour the area around 3 p.m .

