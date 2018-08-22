Gov. Edwards meeting with local business leaders in Lafayette this afternoon to discuss economy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Governor John bel Edwards will be in the Hub City today.

He'll be meeting with local business leaders to talk about the outcomes of the recent legislative sessions.

He'll also talk to leaders about the state's economy.

Today's meeting is just one of several regional meetings with business leaders that Governor Edwards is hosting throughout Louisiana.

Edwards toured the state last fall to get ideas and input from those leaders before the legislative sessions began and today's meeting will be a continuation of those discussions.

The meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place at the Ardoin Building on South Louisiana Community College's campus on Bertrand Drive.