Gov. Edwards in Breaux Bridge Friday morning to sign SB 36 into law

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) - Governor John bel Edwards will be in Acadiana today.

He has been touring parts of the state since the end of the regular session to sign bills into law; and today he's in St. Martin Parish.

The Governor will be joined by Senator Fred Mills at St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge to sign Senate Bill 36 into law.

The bill bans the creation of most new freestanding emergency rooms in the state that are not licensed as part of a hospital's main campus of off-site campus.

Hospitals will also not be able to create an off-site ER within the primary service area of rural hospitals.

Senator Mills says this will prevent stand-alone emergency rooms from cherry-picking services that make the most money from patients and drain money from hospitals in rural areas.

The Governor will sign the bill at 11:15 a.m.

