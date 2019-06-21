Gov. Edwards and Viemed Healthcare announce expansion of HQ and 220 new jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Viemed Healthcare CEO Casey Hoyt announced the medical company is expanding its headquarters and creating 220 new direct jobs in Lafayette. A growing provider of in-home care for respiratory patients, Viemed operates in 27 states, with plans to expand to most of the United States.

Viemed estimates it will add 70 professional, headquarters jobs at a new company complex on East Kaliste Saloom Road and 150 healthcare service jobs over the next five years. The 220 new direct jobs will have an average annual salary of more than $42,800, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 168 new indirect jobs, for a total of 388 new jobs for Lafayette Parish and the Acadiana Region. In addition, Viemed is retaining 114 existing jobs in Lafayette.

“Viemed Healthcare is a homegrown success story for Lafayette and Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “The company has found a significant niche as a provider of vital services for respiratory patients in more than half the states in our nation. The strength of the healthcare sector in Acadiana is evident, with the new 500-job home office expansion of LHC Group and now the expansion of Viemed headquarters as it continues to grow across the U.S.”

Viemed provides equipment and home therapy to patients with respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, better known as COPD. Originally known as Sleep Management, the company rebranded as Viemed Healthcare in 2014.

“We founded our company in Lafayette in 2006, and this has been a good home for us,” Viemed Chief Operating Officer Todd Zehnder said. “As we continue to expand across the country, we are happy to grow from right here in Acadiana. The State of Louisiana, our City-Parish government in Lafayette and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority have been great partners in Viemed’s success, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue our work here.”

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered Viemed a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart®, the top-ranked state workforce training program in the U.S. Viemed also will receive a headquarters-relocation, performance-based grant of up to $250,000, and a performance-based grant of up to $50,000 for reimbursement of relocation, workforce development and recruitment expenses. In addition, the company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs Program.

“I am thrilled with the latest news of Viemed’s expansion in Lafayette,” Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said. “This type of growth further diversifies our local economy and strengthens our workforce. Additionally, Viemed’s mission to improve patients’ lives increases the quality of life for our community. I know Viemed will continue to be an excellent corporate citizen and I am confident that Lafayette will be a significant contributor to their ongoing success.”

“Viemed’s rapid expansion is another illustration of the diversification among our four economic pillars: energy, medical, entertainment and technology,” LEDC President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “Medical is the largest-employing sector in our MSA, and Viemed will provide more quality employment opportunities for local residents. We celebrate Viemed’s expansion and look forward to continuing our relationship with the company as they transition to a new facility.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a high-level service provider using best-in-class technology and equipment to increase quality of life in the homes of patients with respiratory diseases. It provides equipment and home therapy to service patients with various respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, chronic respiratory failure and other neuromuscular diseases. For more information, visit viemed.com.

