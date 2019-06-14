Good Samaritan killed while trying to assist crash victim on U.S. 90

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - A New Iberia man wanting to help another person involved in a crash was struck and killed Thursday evening.

The crash happened on US 90 eastbound frontage road near Darnall Road.

Police have identified the man killed as 47-year old Ken Delahoussaye.

The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Delahoussaye was walking across the US 90 frontage road to assist a driver of a vehicle in a ditch as the result of a previous crash.

At the same time, 26-year-old Jerry Reaux of New Iberia was driving westbound on the service road in a 2015 Kia Optima.

As Delahoussaye walked into the westbound lane of travel, he was struck by the Kia.

Delahoussaye was pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected, but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis, State Police said.

Reaux was properly restrained and was uninjured. Impairment on his part is not suspected, and Reaux submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol in his system. This crash remains under investigation.

