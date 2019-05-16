GOOD NEWS: Number of Louisiana students graduating from high school reaches all time high Video

The numbers are in for the class of 2018 and it's good news.

More students than ever graduated from high school in four years in 2018.

Today, Louisiana education leaders announced key stats about last year's high school graduates.

In a win for the state, the graduation rate improved 3.2 percent from 2017 to 2018. graduating over 40 thousand students from high school last year. ​

"It means that the state is finally hit a long held goal established by the leg. years ago and by the bessy board to achieve an 80 percent graduation rate."”

These record-breaking gains come on the heels of nationally-recognized efforts in louisiana to strengthen accountability standards and diploma requirements.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now