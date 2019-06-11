Good morning! Your Morning Rush headlines for 6/11/19 are here

Take a look at this morning’s top headlines:

The region is mourning the loss of Lil Buck Sinegal who was known for his talents in Blues and Zydeco music. The guitarist played on stages throughout Acadiana and the state. Local musicians and fans remember his impact.

A 29-year-old Crowley man was gunned down in his front yard early Monday morning. Investigators are urging anyone with information to please come forward.

The family of a young man shot during a reported robbery in Basile wants answers. He was taken into custody overnight and treated the next day for gunshot wounds.

Authorities are warning homeowners about burglaries during vacation season. Have someone check on your home while you're gone and don't post to social media that you're away.

Summer is here and medical professionals are advising everyone to be aware of common heat-related illnesses. To avoid them; stay hydrated, wear appropriate clothing, pace yourself in outdoor activities, and avoid hot and heavy meals.

The Pontoon bridge in Butte La Rose reopens today at noon. The reopening was authorized by bridge engineers for the Saint Martin Parish government.

