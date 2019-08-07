Good morning! Here’s the top stories from Passe Partout

- Two men arguing at a Baton Rouge Walmart Customer Service counter pulled guns on each other, setting off a stampede of panicked customers, some of whom thought there had been a shooting.
- Lafayette’s first medical marijuana pharmacy will open today and start seeing patients. The Apothecary Shoppe is 1 of 9 pharmacies in the state to be awarded a license to operate a medical marijuana pharmacy.
- The president of Dredge the Vermilion River presents the Laffey at city Parish Council with information. He says dredging the Vermilion will help to decrease the increasing frequency by which the Vermilion River floods.
- The first day of Louisiana’s candidate registration period has ended with nearly all statewide elected officials signed up for their re-election bids.
- Governor John Bel Edwards will visit Lafayette today to celebrate National Health Center week. The governor will stop by the Northside Community Health Center this afternoon.