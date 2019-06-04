Good morning! Here’s a look at the Morning Rush headlines for today!

OPELOUSAS, La. (cajuntravel.com)- There’s a lot to celebrate in Louisiana, especially for the Native American tribes who continue to preserve the traditions of their ancestors. Participate in these cherished traditions at the Annual Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe Festival, also called the Three Moons Festival. This is a free event that takes place every year in July in Opelousas, Louisiana, home to the Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe. The event is hosted by their leader, Chief Nolan Gobert, and is led by Mr. Harvey Whitford of the Blackfeet Tribe and his wife Mrs. Carolyn Gray Whitford of the Attakapas Opelousas Prairie Tribe. The festival is a gathering of many tribes throughout the state of Louisiana, including the Avogel Tribe, Lipan Apache, Mamou Choctaw, and more.

Tribal members will perform traditional dances, drumming, storytelling activities, and special demonstrations featuring primitive crafts and tools. This event is family friendly and also offers educational activities and games for kids, including American Stick Ball and washer games. There will also be outside vendors with craft items for purchase and food including red beans and rice, shrimp fettuccine, jambalaya, and more. It’s not a Louisiana festival without something good to eat. Veterans are invited to participate in the 9:30am Gourd Dancing as part of Native traditions of honoring veterans.