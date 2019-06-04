Good morning! Here's a look at the Morning Rush headlines for today!
- LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) -
- A Ville Platte man says his home has been looted multiple times since the storms hit the parish 2 weeks ago. The Evangeline Parish Sheriffs Office say they will continue patrols in areas that are still recovering.
- Three men are behind bars after a high speed chase with Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The three faces several charges.
- The opening of the Morganza Spillway has been delayed again due to a forecast change. The new date is now Sunday, June 9.
- The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is cracking down on anyone found driving on the levees. This in an effort to protect the integrity of the levee system.
- A bill giving Louisiana teachers and support staff pay raises was passed on Monday. Teachers could get a thousand dollar raise, and $500 for support staff.
- It's day 2 of president Trump's visit to the U.K. He is meeting with outgoing prime minister Theresa May, whose handling of Brexit the president has criticized.
- 32-time Jeopardy champion James Holzhauer finally lost on the popular game show...even though he had the correct answer. Emma Boettcher bet enough money on the final answer to beat him.
- Thousands of makeup fans were in New Orleans over the weekend to celebrate the second annual Crayon Case Festival. The cosmetics line was started by New Orleans native Supa Cent, who earned one million dollars in revenue in just one hour last year on Black Friday!