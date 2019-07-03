Good Morning! Here are the top headlines from Passe Partout (7/3/19)

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging the people of Louisiana to monitor the forecast over the next several days due to possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a trough of low pressure located over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days. Some gradual development is possible thereafter and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the low meanders near the northern Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. The chance of development during the next five days is 80% as of Monday afternoon.