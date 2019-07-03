Good Morning! Here are the top headlines from Passe Partout (7/3/19)

- Former Iota police officer has been arrested for stalking and hate crime charges. The chief of police says he will not tolerate anyone harassing his officers.
- Governor Edwards stopped in Broussard to visit a local veteran-owned Barbershop. He says there are 42,000 veteran-owned businesses in Louisiana.
- Republic services will run their regular residential waste collection routes in the city of Lafayette and the unincorporated parts of the parish.
- Bus services will not run in Lafayette tomorrow due to Independence Day. Regular services will resume on Friday, July 5th.
- Today we’re featuring another woman who’s impacting Acadiana. Cindy Delina is the executive director of Love Acadiana. She’s spearheading many efforts to combine the faith and business communities in order to help the under served.
- A big Independence Day celebration is taking place in the hub city today. Uncle Sam’s Jam kicks off at 5 p.m. at Parc International.