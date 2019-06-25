Good Morning! Have a look at the Morning Rush headlines for 6/25/19!

- 63 accused child predators were arrested statewide in April and May under Operation Broken Heart. Their arrests mark the latest in a multi-agency quest to nab sex offenders online.
- If you suspect a child is being harmed or sexually abused, report it to law enforcement immediately. Hearts of Hope also has a 24-hour emergency crisis line. That number is (337) 233-7273.
- Police are still searching for the suspect who attacked a woman in the parking lot near Michael’s. Police have released a picture of the truck believed to be involved.
- Lafayette police are continuing to investigate a robbery that took place Friday in the 5600 block of Johnston street. Police recommend avoiding carrying a shoulder purse and try to keep your hands free of anything.
- Crime Stoppers of Saint Landry parish are warning people to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van. A woman claims the vans occupants pointed a gun at her to get her to pullover.
- President Trump approved new financial sanctions aimed at Iran’s supreme leader. The measure also targets 8 Iranian military commanders and Iran’s foreign minister.
- Former army Staff Sergeant David Bellavia will become the first living Iraq war veteran to receive the Medal of Honor. President Trump will present him with the medal today.
