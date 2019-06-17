Good morning everyone! Here’s a look at this morning’s top headlines

A Lafayette property owner say she's had enough. She says her home has flooded once and she can't afford for it to flood again. The Lafayette's Department of Public Works explains why it's out of the city's hands.

The city says its unable to take action on the issue being it involves private property. "We need some of those trees cut down that blocks drainage because the debris collects there and it will collect.""

Jerie Olivier has lived in her town home for about 9 years. Olivier went before the city-parish council last week about a piece of property she says needs cleaned up or cleared out.