Good morning everyone! Here’s a look at this morning’s top headlines

- Lafayette police are investigating an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The incident occurred at a Subway on Louisiana Avenue in the Stirling Lafayette shopping center.
- Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is set to be sentenced this week on the convictions of four charges of malfeasance in office. The date was set for Wednesday, but Pope’s lawyers have filed a motion for acquittal.
- Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that left one person suffering from non-life threatening injuries. No suspects have been named at this time.
- A 26-year old Lafayette man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing his 44-year old dad. The investigation remains ongoing.
- This morning a local music legend, Paul ‘Lil Buck’ Sinegal will be laid to rest. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lafayette.
- Opelousas police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
- A discussion for acknowledgement of the LGBTQ+ community was added to Tuesday’s Lafayette city-parish council meeting. The potential resolution seeks to recognize the month of June as “Pride Month“.
- The council will also vote on an ordinance that would grant the developer of the old federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette. It would provide a 90-day extension on the deadline to begin construction on the complex.
- The Lafayette council will also discuss whether a ban will be placed on the rental electric scooters.
