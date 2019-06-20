Good morning everyone. Have a look at today’s Morning Rush headlines (6/20/19)

Headlines of the morning:

St. Martin parish deputies are investigating a homicide that happened on Drauzin Road in Arnaudville . Authorities have identified the victim as 26-year-old Jamaican Majors.

Road in . Authorities have identified the victim as 26-year-old Jamaican Majors. The Lafayette downtown Park Sans Souci got a makeover. Parents and families of lesbians and gays in Lafayette received permission to paint the sign the colors of the Pride movement.

got a makeover. Parents and families of lesbians and gays in Lafayette received permission to paint the sign the colors of the Pride movement. Tonight the New Orleans Pelicans make a big decision as they kick off the 2019 NBA draft with the number one pick. Zion Williamson is expected to be the first pick of round one.

The Amite community is mourning the death of 15-year-old football player Terrance Allen. The player unexpectedly collapsed in the locker room during practice. An autopsy will be conducted today to determine the official cause of death.

