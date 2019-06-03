Good morning and take a look at this morning's top headlines!
- The legendary New Orleans chef and civil rights icon, Leah Chase, has died. Chase turned the legendary Dooky Chase's restaurant from a sandwich shop to the city's first fine-dining, white-tablecloth restaurant where African Americans were welcome.
- National Guard members put up barricades around the Krotz Spring refinery to prevent possible flooding for when the Morganza Spillway is opened later this week.
- On Sunday the pastors of three churches burned by an Arsonist were presented with checks from a GoFundMe campaign that had been set up in the churches honor.
- A proposal that would give pay raises to teachers and school support workers, and increase discretionary spending to school districts, was advanced by the House Appropriations Committee this weekend.
- President Trump is in London today for the start of a three-day state visit to the U.K. This morning, they're in London meeting Queen Elizabeth.
- Bike Safety Week is officially underway in Lafayette parish. The goal is to raise awareness for motorists and cyclists to keep safety in mind while sharing the road.
- The LSU Tigers has some more baseball to play! That's because the Tigers came out on top last night against Southern Mississippi; taking the overall win in the Baton Rouge regional over the weekend.
