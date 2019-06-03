Local

Good morning and take a look at this morning's top headlines!

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 07:23 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:23 AM CDT

    LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) -
  • The legendary New Orleans chef and civil rights icon, Leah Chase, has died. Chase turned the legendary Dooky Chase's restaurant from a sandwich shop to the city's first fine-dining, white-tablecloth restaurant where African Americans were welcome.
  • National Guard members put up barricades around the Krotz Spring refinery to prevent possible flooding for when the Morganza Spillway is opened later this week.
  • On Sunday the pastors of three churches burned by an Arsonist were presented with checks from a GoFundMe campaign that had been set up in the churches honor.
  • A proposal that would give pay raises to teachers and school support workers, and increase discretionary spending to school districts, was advanced by the House Appropriations Committee this weekend.
  • President Trump is in London today for the start of a three-day state visit to the U.K. This morning, they're in London meeting Queen Elizabeth.
  • Bike Safety Week is officially underway in Lafayette parish. The goal is to raise awareness for motorists and cyclists to keep safety in mind while sharing the road.
  • The LSU Tigers has some more baseball to play! That's because the Tigers came out on top last night against Southern Mississippi; taking the overall win in the Baton Rouge regional over the weekend.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center