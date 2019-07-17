Good morning and have a look at your Wednesday morning headlines!

- Vitalant’s blood centers across the state has a critically low blood supply, following Tropical Storm Barry. The center is in need of donations this week and the next to restock their shelves for patients.
- If you own a generator, be sure to get advice about storing it when it’s not in use. Generators produce carbon monoxide. It’s an odorless toxic gas that can be deadly.
- Officials warn not to engage wild animals seeking higher ground from flooded areas. They say to leave the animals alone and do not feed them.
- Louisiana SNAP recipients who may have spoiled food from power outages as a result of Hurricane Barry have the option to apply for replacement benefits. You must report it to DCFS by phone or in writing within 10 days.
- Police have arrested a man in the slaying of a community leader who founded Baton Rouge’s African American History Museum. 38-year old Ronn Bell is being charged with first-degree murder.
- An Opelousas man is behind bars after an investigation involving several agencies tied him to multiple drive by shootings.
- Accused church arsonist, Holden Matthews, is scheduled to appear in court today for a pre-trial hearing. Matthews is accused of burning three historically African American Baptist churches in Opelousas and Port Barre earlier this year.
- The lineup for the 2019 Creole Renaissance Fest was released Tuesday. Big names in zydeco like Keith Frank, Chris Ardoin, J-Paul Jr, and our very own Gerald Gruenig will be performing. The festival takes place August 31st at the Rayne Civic Center.