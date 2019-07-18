Good Morning Acadiana! Here’s your Wednesday morning top headlines!

- An Iberia parish deputy died Tuesday in a house fire in Vermilion parish. Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire where they found one person outside of the home. Lieutenant Paul Lancon was still inside. A close friend says that Paul will be remembered as a great person.
- The family of Keaven Breaux, who was shot and killed during a home invasion earlier this year, are still looking for his killer. Grand Coteau police are working their first homicide in 30 years. They say DNA evidence is in the hands of forensic analysts.
- Storm debris pickup is underway in several parishes throughout Acadiana. We have tips to help with yard waste collection in your neighborhood, and what to do with sandbags. Head over to our online article.
- A new smartphone app is available for fishermen and swimmers in Louisiana. The app will provide advisories for different areas around the state. You can download it from the app store.
- The UL baseball program has announced its new head coach. Tony Robichaux’s successor will be coach Matt Deggs. There will be a press conference today to formally welcome Deggs back.
- Today McAlister’s Deli is giving away free 32oz teas all day long. You can choose between sweetened or unsweetened tea! It’s their way of saying thanks to all of their amazing fans, one sip at a time.
- A Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookie will open later this year in the Bayou Landing shopping center in New Iberia.