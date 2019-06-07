Good Morning Acadiana! Here’s your Morning Rush headlines for 6/7/19!

Good morning and happy Friday! Here’s what you need to know this morning:

The suspect in connection to the May 21 shooting death of Steven Andrus is now behind bars. Kendol Payne is being charged with second degree murder.

One person was killed during Thursday's flash-flooding. The man died after his car became submerged in flood waters in Baton Rouge.

Parts of Acadiana experienced flash flooding yesterday. Residents in the Derby Heights subdivision in Lafayette say they haven’t seen extensive flooding like this since the flood of 2016.

After Wednesday night and Thursday mornings rain event several areas of the parish that done typically see flooding found themselves battling high water.

Flooding in Breaux Bridge caused damage to a local church. Church leaders and members began cleaning out the water yesterday.

This weekend's opening of the Morganza Spillway has been canceled. The army corps of engineers says they will only open the spillway if it's necessary as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin.

New Orleans musician, Malcolm John Rebennack, known to most as 'Doctor John', has died at the age of 77. He was inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Giles Automotive presented the pastors of the burned baptist churches in St. Landry Parish with a donation from the Giles Give Back campaign. More than $60,000 was raised, and Giles Automotive matched that amount, totaling more than $100,000.

