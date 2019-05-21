Good Morning Acadiana! Here's your News 10 Morning Rush Headlines for 5/21/19!

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Good morning & take a look at the News 10 Morning Rush headlines:

Residents in Ville Platte are beginning recovery efforts after an EF1 tornado touched down Sunday morning. Power is now restored to almost all residents in the city. If you have any concerns, please contact City Hall.

The American Red Cross assesses recovery needs from those impacted by Sunday's storms. A team of volunteers were in Ville Platte Monday with supplies while gathering information.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for lower St. Martin Parish due to high water levels. The evacuation is necessary to protect the safety and health of the community.

A proposal to raise the state's gas tax has been shelved for now. Lawmakers say it's been 30 years since the state's gas tax was last raised.

A bill making diapers and feminine products exempt from sales tax earned approval for lawmakers. It now heads to the house floor for debate.

The Scott Fire Department is hosting a training exercise for Scott and Lafayette city officials. They will learn firsthand how to battle a blaze.