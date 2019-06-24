Good morning Acadiana! Here's the top headlines for this morning

Lafayette police are investigating an armed robbery that happened near a Lafayette business Friday night. They need the public's help to identify this vehicle.

Eunice police are searching for the suspect connected to an early Friday morning shooting. If you know the whereabouts of Billy Thomas, call your local law enforcement agency.

A father and daughter were arrested after allegedly attacking the daughter's boyfriend. The two have been charged with Attempted Manslaughter and Hate Crimes.

The suspect in a deadly shooting in Lafayette over the weekend has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. The victim, a 32-year old Lafayette man died at the scene.

A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a US postal carrier. The shooting happened Saturday morning. The suspect has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

Fire destroyed a Lydia home early Sunday morning. The home was located on Patoutville Road. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. There is no confirmation of any injuries.

A fire also damaged a bedroom and bathroom of a Scott mobile home Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The fire was ruled accidental.

Dave Bartholomew, a multitalented New Orleans musical institution and a Rock N' Roll pioneer has died. He was 100 years old.

