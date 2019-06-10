Good morning Acadiana, here's a look at the Morning Rush headlines for 6/10/19

LAFAYETTE, LA - Good morning everyone, take a look at this morning's top headlines:

A 33-year old Iberia Parish man was shot and killed Sunday morning following a domestic dispute. Police have identified him as Keith Viator.

Two men who escape Pine Prairie Correctional Center are back in custody. The men will be deported after serving their sentences.

An Iberville Parish deputy was fired following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 1-year-old boy. Officials say the deputy filmed the rape while still in uniform.

Tornado rebuilding is now a full-time job at Louisiana Tech. The school recently appointed a director of Disaster Recovery and Strategic Initiatives. The director will oversee damage assessment and campus rebuilding.

New child safety seat laws were passed this past legislative session. Children under two must stay in rear facing seat until they surpass the seats height and weight. Children under 13 cannot sit in the front seat.

