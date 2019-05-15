Good morning, Acadiana! Here are the Morning Rush headlines for 5/15/19

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Good morning Acadiana! Hope you're having a productive week! Here's the top headlines from this morning:

Three motorcycle officers were injured in a crash while escorting President Trump to Cameron Parish. The men were treated and are in stable condition.

Melville held a meeting last night as a result of the viral graphic video showing a resident allegedly beating a dog with a shovel. Animal rights advocates voiced their concerns over why the resident wasn't originally charged with high Animal Cruelty offenses.

A bill to eliminate car inspection stickers on certain vehicles advances to the full house. The lawmaker is proposing a $10 car registration fee instead with the money going to hire more State Troopers.

Weatherford International says it plans to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy due to the lack of profit in 4 years.

The New Orleans Pelicans win the number 1 pick in the NBA lottery. They also have two 2nd round picks.