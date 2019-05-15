Good morning, Acadiana! Here are the Morning Rush headlines for 5/15/19
LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Good morning Acadiana! Hope you're having a productive week! Here's the top headlines from this morning:
- Three motorcycle officers were injured in a crash while escorting President Trump to Cameron Parish. The men were treated and are in stable condition.
- Melville held a meeting last night as a result of the viral graphic video showing a resident allegedly beating a dog with a shovel. Animal rights advocates voiced their concerns over why the resident wasn't originally charged with high Animal Cruelty offenses.
- A bill to eliminate car inspection stickers on certain vehicles advances to the full house. The lawmaker is proposing a $10 car registration fee instead with the money going to hire more State Troopers.
- Weatherford International says it plans to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy due to the lack of profit in 4 years.
- The New Orleans Pelicans win the number 1 pick in the NBA lottery. They also have two 2nd round picks.