Glencoe man arrested, accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile

A Glenco man was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

According to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest Martin, Shelton Phillips faces three counts of the charge.

Martin says Phillips was involved with the victim from when they were 15 until he were 16.

Phillips was also arrested for several outstanding warrants from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.





