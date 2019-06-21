Local

Glencoe man arrested, accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 07:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 07:21 PM CDT

A Glenco man was arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

According to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest Martin, Shelton Phillips faces three counts of the charge.

Martin says  Phillips was involved with the victim from when they were 15 until he were 16.

Phillips was also arrested for several outstanding warrants from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.


 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center