Girl suffers first degree burns from flash fire

A flash fire burned a 9 year old girl Saturday in the 200 Block of Mills Street in Scott.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said an individual was pouring gasoline onto a small fire that ignited on stacked wood.

At that point, Sonnier said, the gasoline container ignited in his hands and on his jacket.

Sonnier said he then dropped the container and kicked it towards the fire, splashing gasoline throughout the area.

A 9 year old girl sitting next to the fire sustained minor to first-degree burns to her face, left ear and hair as a result of a flash fire from the liquid and vapors.

Sonnier said the victim’s burns are non-life threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery.