Giles Automotive to make over $100k donation to rebuilding of St. Landry Parish churches

Following the fires that devastated three black churches in St. Landry Parish last April, later this week Giles Automotive will make a donation of at least $108k to help restore the historic churches.

The campaign, Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches, set a goal to raise $50,000 which Giles Automotive would match dollar for dollar for a total donation of $100,000.

Representaitives with Giles say the goal has been more than achieved in thanks to the incredible local community and some national contributions that came from as far as California and Oregon.

A check will be presented to the pastors and members of the churches, Thursday June 6, 2019.

“The members of our community have really out done themselves, and I want to thank everyone that helped this campaign become an amazing success.” He continued, “The donations just keep coming, and it has been really touching to see the compassion people all over the country had for what happened in St. Landry Parish. Coming together to help those in need is why Giles Automotive created Giles Gives Back, and it is uplifting to see the community and the nation come together to help rebuild what was taken from the members of these churches,” Bob Giles, Giles Automotive Dealer Principal

