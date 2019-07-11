Get caught up with today’s top stories in the News 10 Morning Rush (7/11/19)

- Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency as the storm brews in the tropics. The governor will hold a press conference today following a second unified command meeting.
- Vermilion Parish is officially under a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and those residents living in mobile homes. The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in the parish says the towns of Delcambre and Erath flood the most.
- Residents began stocking up on food supplies ahead of this weekends weather events. Local grocery stores are seeing a shortage in bread and water supplies.
- Gas stations are starting to get busy ahead of the weekend storm. Some customers say they are filling up their gas tank so that they’re not caught in a pinch. Customers are also using gas stations as one-stop shops; buying batteries and flashlights.
- Iberia Parish is providing sand and bags to residents in Grand Marais, Coteau, Delcambre, Loreauville, Jeanerette, Rynella and Lydia. You will need to bring a shovel and fill your own bags.
- St. Martinville has two sandbag locations; the old Walmart parking lot and the barn on Bridge St. Visit our online article for other locations in the parish.
- The public works building in Crowley is giving out sandbags to parish residents. Church Point will provide sand and bags for its residents at the city barn. There’s a list of other sandbag locations throughout Acadiana on our website.