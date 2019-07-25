Get caught up with the top stories from Passe Partout in the News 10 Morning Rush!

- A 4 hour standoff ended peacefully as LPSO deputies were executing a warrant for 47 year old Jason Pike. He fired a shot at deputies, but was arrested peacefully in the end.
- Because of high river levels officials closed the Pontoon bridge in Butte La Rose until further notice. Residents say taking a 20 minute detour will be a hassle, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Residents in Delcambre are hoping FEMA will assist in repairing damage to their homes following hurricane Barry. Iberia parish officials say more residents need to report damage for FEMA to step in.
- Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló has resigned. His last day in office will be Friday August 2nd.
- Plans for a new animal shelter are moving forward in Lafayette. Construction on the new facility will begin January 2020.
- Tonight, the fourth annual Mickey Shunick loop ride will take place in Lafayette to honor fallen cyclists. The ride will depart from Girard Park at 6 p.m.
- LEDA and other community organizations are holding a re-entry job fair today to assist formerly incarcerated people in finding employment. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon at the Martin Luther King Center.