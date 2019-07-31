Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Get caught up with the latest top stories with the News 10 Morning Rush!

Local

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
  • A Henderson man was able to escape a boat fire late last night after his boat exploded. He and his nephew were working on it at the time. Officials say a fuel leak led to the explosion.
  • The Opelousas police chief is cracking down on crime as violent crime rates have decreased. The chief says they’re facing other challenges including officer shortage and lack of updated equipment.
  • Lafayette Parish school system shut off internet services and phone systems Tuesday afternoon. This was a precaution of recent cyber attacks happening around the state.
  • Over 1,000 students will be going to a new school in Lafayette parish after district re-zoning. Officials say bus route information will be available on August 1st.
  • Crowley Police have a new program to increase safety by encouraging drivers to slow down. Traffic Enforcement Detail is the program aimed at enforcing the speed limit within the corporate boundaries of Crowley.
  • Lafayette police are investigating a late night stabbing that left one person injured. No arrests have been reported at this time.

That’s it. You’re all caught up!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local