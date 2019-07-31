Get caught up with the latest top stories with the News 10 Morning Rush!

- A Henderson man was able to escape a boat fire late last night after his boat exploded. He and his nephew were working on it at the time. Officials say a fuel leak led to the explosion.
- The Opelousas police chief is cracking down on crime as violent crime rates have decreased. The chief says they’re facing other challenges including officer shortage and lack of updated equipment.
- Lafayette Parish school system shut off internet services and phone systems Tuesday afternoon. This was a precaution of recent cyber attacks happening around the state.
- Over 1,000 students will be going to a new school in Lafayette parish after district re-zoning. Officials say bus route information will be available on August 1st.
- Crowley Police have a new program to increase safety by encouraging drivers to slow down. Traffic Enforcement Detail is the program aimed at enforcing the speed limit within the corporate boundaries of Crowley.
- Lafayette police are investigating a late night stabbing that left one person injured. No arrests have been reported at this time.
