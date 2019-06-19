Gerald Gruenig previews today's Cookie and Lemonade Fundraiser at Garden View

The staff and residents of Garden View Assisted Living in New Iberia are selling cookies and lemonade today at 1000 Darby Lane from 9 am to 1 pm. All the proceeds going back to the Alzheimer Association. The cookies today at Garden view provided by Nedra's Famous Cookies in St. Mary Parish.

