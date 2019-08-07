DUSON, La. (KLFY)- A police chase in Duson was caught on camera this morning.
Officers and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit which had already been going on for over 20 miles when the vehicle entered Lafayette Parish.
Esterwood Police say they were attempting to stop the car on traffic related charges when the driver fled at speeds over 100 miles an hour.
The car stopped in Duson, and Rodney Carter and Corey White, both from Georgia were arrested.
Georgia men arrested after police chase through Lafayette Parish
