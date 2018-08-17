Local

Gas leak prompts evacuation of Comeaux High School

Posted: Aug 17, 2018 09:42 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2018 12:47 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. - UPDATE:  Hazmat crews on the scene have checked the air quality around the area.  It was deemed safe and students have been allowed to return to classes.

Previous Story:

Comeaux High School students are currently evacuated because of a gas leak at a nearby construction site.

Officials say a valve on a propane tank broke off causing the leak.  No students have been injured.

There is no word when the students will be able to return to classes.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center