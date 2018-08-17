Gas leak prompts evacuation of Comeaux High School
LAFAYETTE, La. - UPDATE: Hazmat crews on the scene have checked the air quality around the area. It was deemed safe and students have been allowed to return to classes.
Previous Story:
Comeaux High School students are currently evacuated because of a gas leak at a nearby construction site.
Officials say a valve on a propane tank broke off causing the leak. No students have been injured.
There is no word when the students will be able to return to classes.
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-