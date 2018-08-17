Gas leak prompts evacuation of Comeaux High School

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo Credit: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. - UPDATE: Hazmat crews on the scene have checked the air quality around the area. It was deemed safe and students have been allowed to return to classes.

Previous Story:

Comeaux High School students are currently evacuated because of a gas leak at a nearby construction site.

Officials say a valve on a propane tank broke off causing the leak. No students have been injured.

There is no word when the students will be able to return to classes.