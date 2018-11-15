Gang and drug-related crimes in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) - Sheriff K.P. Gibson says his office has seen gang violence in Acadia Parish for years. He says drug-related issues have also been increasing, adding the two go hand-in-hand.

Sheriff Gibson says, "I do believe that there is at least a certain a higher percentage of these matters that do revolve around gangs. A gang doesn't always mean that it's 10 20 30 people involved."

News 10 reports, "Acadia Parish in general what do you think resonates when it comes to gangs maybe gang related issues. Are you seeing that, possibly?"

"We've been seeing it for years. We know that there are gangs that are structured and when you think of gangs in Crowley, they're organized or local basis. I don't see them being into gangs that are known across the country necessarily,” adds Sheriff Gibson. It's more localized or the regional groups that are involved in these gangs."

Sheriff Gibson says the local gangs have a certain structure of how they deal with things and there's a person that's in control.

"It's the most dominant person that takes control who has the control over the people they have fear of them and they know that that person is willing to do whatever it takes to keep things moving the way he likes it and you know we see it. It's here," explains Sheriff Gibson.

News Ten reports, "It's an everyday battle getting crime off the street?"

"The goals have always stood very strong about wanting to get as many people as we can involved in the illegal activities of drugs or violent crimes off of the streets," says Sheriff Gibson.