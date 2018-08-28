Ga. Senator Isakson: 'Anybody who ... tarnishes the reputation of John McCain deserves a whipping' Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson was one of several senators who spoke about Sen. John McCain Monday afternoon on the Senate floor. He said he wants to elevate McCain to his appropriate place in history.

"John was better than me, and I know it. John was the best of my generation. John McCain was, and is, a great human being. I don't know what's going to be said in the next few days about John McCain by whomever it's going to be said. I don't know what's going to be done, but anybody who in any way tarnishes the reputation of John McCain deserves a whipping because most of the ones who would do the wrong thing about John McCain didn't have the guts to do the right thing when it was their turn.

"We need to remember that. So, I would say to the president or anybody in the world, it's time to pause and say this was a great man. He gave everything for us. We owe him nothing less than the respect that he earned."