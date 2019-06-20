Funeral service set for local man killed in weekend ambush Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A funeral service will be held this Saturday, June 22 for an Opelousas man killed this past weekend after he was ambushed in a shooting outside his home.

Police said 49-year-old Joseph "Stanley" Boxie, Jr. died at the scene, around 3 a.m. Sunday, in the driveway of his home on Martin Luther King Drive.

His funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Family and loved ones will receive friends beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Melancon Funeral Home Chapel until the time of his services.

Boxie, who was lovingly referred to as Junie, Mr. 630, and Big 6, was employed as a truck driver and owner operator for many years.

He had a passion for music and was intrigued with vehicles of all types. He was also a gifted musical artist and performer, according to his obit.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now