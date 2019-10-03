Frontier Airlines temporarily suspending Lafayette flights

Lafayette Regional Airport celebrates the first direct flight on Frontier airlines from Lafayette Regional Airport to Denver, CO. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (William Tyler Potter/ The Advertiser)- Frontier Airlines — a seasonal airline — is temporarily suspending service in and out of the Lafayette Regional Airport starting Nov. 11.

Steven Picou, the airport’s executive director, said the airline is planning to resume service in the first quarter of 2020.

Jaime Feliciano, a stations regional manager for Frontier, said the decision to open or close a station depends a lot on the market for those flights, The Advertiser reported.

“We appreciate the support for our service from the community and airport and will evaluate our options from LFT in 2020,” said Zach Cramer, the manager of corporate communications for Frontier.

Frontier began service in Lafayette in 2018 with flights to Denver and Orlando.