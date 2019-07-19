Friday is here. Here’s what you need to know this morning.

- Before you hire a contractor, make sure the company won’t take your money and run. Unethical businesses will pop up saying they can perform contractor work that either they’re not licensed for or have no experience in.
- Officials in Iberia, St. Mary, and Vermilon parishes want residents whose home have suffered damage from Barry to contact their offices. To determine if they qualify for FEMA assistance. Visit our online article for more information.
- DCFS wants to remind SNAP recipients who’ve lost food due to power outages following Barry, that the deadline to apply for replacement SNAP benefits is Friday, July 26th.
- A Louisiana judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the NFL over the blown playoff “no-call” that led to the Rams beating the Saints and advancing to the Super Bowl.
- A favorite New Orleans dessert is making a comeback seven years after a devastating fire. Hubig’s pies will be produced again next year in suburban Jefferson parish.
- Three northside alumni are taking center stage to inspire their community. They’re using their platforms, experience and talent to give back and bring hope.