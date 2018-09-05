Fremin's Food & Furniture hiring positions 6 months after warehouse fire heavily damaged store
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - It looks like a staple of the New Iberia community is gearing up for a comeback.
If you'll recall, the Fremin's Food & Furniture store on Admiral Doyle Drive was heavily damaged when a fire broke out in the furniture warehouse on March 9th.
According to a post on the store's Facebook page, Fremin's is hiring for positions in all of their departments.
When asked by followers of their Facebook page if the store is close to re-opening, a reply simply reads "we are hoping for mid-September."
Anyone who is interested in applying for a position there can see the post below for more information.
