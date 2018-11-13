Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect Wednesday morning from 3:00am to 9:00am for northwestern parts of Acadiana, which includes Allen and Evangeline Parish. Temperatures are expected to drop to freezing or just below 32° for parishes included in this Watch. Protect any fragile plants and make sure outdoor pets have a warm area to shield themselves from the cold. Pipes do not need to be wrapped.

The rest of Acadiana that is outside of the Watch will see temperatures fall into the lower 30s but slightly above freezing. More, if not all, of Acadiana will see a freeze for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.