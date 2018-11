Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Freeze Warning is in place for all of Acadiana tonight. A light freeze is likely across the entire area as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Protect the fragile vegetation and make sure the outdoor pets have a warm place for shelter. Exposed pipes do not need to be wrapped.