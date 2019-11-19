Live Now
Frank’s International confirms layoffs after quarterly loss

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Frank’s International confirmed employee layoffs at more than one of its facilities, including its Lafayette operation.

The layoffs occurred last week, the company’s corporate communications manager, Alison Greene, said.

The company has not disclosed just how many employees were let go, but called it “a small percentage.”

There are approximately 600 employees at the Lafayette operation, which is the company’s headquarters.

Earlier this month, Frank’s International reported a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share.

The layoffs are part of the company’s plan “to improve profitability and to streamline the operation,” Greene said.

This is a developing story.

