Local

FRANKLIN PD: Man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 08:47 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 09:28 AM CDT

FRANKLIN, La.- On Thursday, at 5:38pm, Jerome Darby, 55, of Franklin, La. was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, Darby was arrested for failure to appear in court on charges of open burning and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darby was booked, processed, and held on a $3,150.00 bond.

 

 

 

