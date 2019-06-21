FRANKLIN PD: Man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: MGN)

FRANKLIN, La.- On Thursday, at 5:38pm, Jerome Darby, 55, of Franklin, La. was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, Darby was arrested for failure to appear in court on charges of open burning and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darby was booked, processed, and held on a $3,150.00 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now